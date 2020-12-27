LATEST

VIDEO: Dakar 2020: SSV highlights > View

Andrew Houlihan’s Road to Dakar: Part 2 > View

Lorenzo: Dovizioso hurt by Ducati paying me 12 times more > View

Cochrane company goes into liquidation > View

Adderton set for meeting with Seamer > View

McLaren: Ricciardo and Norris one of F1’s strongest driver line-ups > View

Williamson wins again > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Wayne Gardner on MotoGP > View

Wayne Gardner: MotoGP paddock understands Remy’s potential now > View

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 4 > View

Briscoe lands Ferrari berth at Daytona > View

Andrew Houlihan’s Road to Dakar: Part 1 > View

Home » Multimedia » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Dakar 2020: SSV highlights

VIDEO: Dakar 2020: SSV highlights

By

Sunday 27th December, 2020 - 2:44pm

Share:

LinkedIn

With Dakar 2021 now just days away, relive the SSV action from this year’s event, which was won by Casey Currie.

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com