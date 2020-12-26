LATEST

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 4 > View

Briscoe lands Ferrari berth at Daytona > View

Andrew Houlihan’s Road to Dakar: Part 1 > View

Dovizioso: Stoner might have been more talented than Marquez > View

Williams still against becoming a B-team > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Turmoil at the Australian Grand Prix > View

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 3 > View

Williams discharged from hospital > View

Ellery announces Bathurst return > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Mark Webber on Formula 1 > View

VIDEO: What would RD do? > View

Webber: Ricciardo ‘carried’ Renault in 2020 > View

Home » News » Dakar » VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 4

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 4

By

Saturday 26th December, 2020 - 2:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

In this series we go behind the scenes to find out more about the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team ahead of the 2021 Dakar Rally.

Real, up-close, authentic and personal.

In the fourth episode the team get test the bikes in Abu Dhabi.

Watch more here

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com