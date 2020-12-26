LATEST

Briscoe lands Ferrari berth at Daytona > View

Andrew Houlihan’s Road to Dakar: Part 1 > View

Dovizioso: Stoner might have been more talented than Marquez > View

Williams still against becoming a B-team > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Turmoil at the Australian Grand Prix > View

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 3 > View

Williams discharged from hospital > View

Ellery announces Bathurst return > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Mark Webber on Formula 1 > View

VIDEO: What would RD do? > View

Webber: Ricciardo ‘carried’ Renault in 2020 > View

Boost boss claims Supercars sponsorship ban > View

Home » News » International » Briscoe lands Ferrari berth at Daytona

Briscoe lands Ferrari berth at Daytona

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 26th December, 2020 - 1:19pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Scuderia Corsa Ferrari pic: Scuderia Corsa Facebook

Ryan Briscoe has been named in Scuderia Corsa’s crew to drive a Ferrari 488 GT3 in next month’s 24 Hours of Daytona.

The Australian will count Ed Jones, Bret Curtis, and Marcos Gomes as co-drivers for the IMSA SportsCar Championship season-opener.

Briscoe has raced in the GT Le Mans class in six different IMSA seasons, contesting the longer distance events with Corvette Racing in 2014 and 2015, followed by four seasons in a Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT.

However, the start is set to be his first in GT Daytona.

The Sydney native won outright at Daytona and Petit Le Mans last year, in a DPi Cadillac with Wayne Taylor Racing.

Despite finishing second in the championship and winning the Michelin Endurance Cup, he and Renger van der Zande were overlooked by WTR for 2021 in favour of drivers with Acura experience due to its switch of makes.

“I’d like to thank Giacomo (Mattioli, team owner) for the opportunity to join Scuderia Corsa for this coming Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Briscoe.

“This will be a new challenge for me racing in the GTD class in a Ferrari.

“I’m very grateful and will do my part to fight for the victory and can’t wait to hit the track in a few weeks.”

The Roar Before The 24 takes place on January 22-25 (local time) and will include a qualifying race for the first time.

Said race will set the starting grid for the 24 Hours of Daytona, an event which runs from January 28-31.

More International News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com