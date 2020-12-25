Williams discharged from hospital

Sir Frank Williams has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home, his former Formula 1 team has advised.

The 78-year-old had been admitted just over a week ago and while no detail as to the ailment itself was provided, he was said to be in a stable condition.

Williams Racing, of which Sir Frank was its founder and team principal, issued an update on Thursday afternoon, local time.

“We’re delighted to say that Sir Frank has been discharged from hospital and is now on the mend at home,” read a statement from the team.

“The Williams family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time, and to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Williams sold its Formula 1 team to a United States investment firm in August this year, before the family opted to step back from the championship altogether in the weeks which followed, bring to an end a 50-year era.

Jost Capito, previously head of McLaren F1 and Volkswagen Motorsport, was named Williams Racing’s new CEO last week, while Simon Roberts was affirmed permanent Team Principal.