Home » News » Dakar » VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 3

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 3

Friday 25th December, 2020 - 2:00pm

In this series we go behind the scenes to find out more about the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team ahead of the 2021 Dakar Rally.

Real, up-close, authentic and personal.

In episode three the team go to Mattighofen in Austria to visit the KTM factory and the MotoHall exhibition centre.

