Ellery announces Bathurst return

Three-time Bathurst 1000 podium finisher Steven Ellery will return to Mount Panorama next year to contest the Bathurst 6 Hour.

The 46-year-old former Supercars privateer, and then Triple Eight Race Engineering driver, is set to share a car with sons Dalton and Tristan.

Steven Ellery made 121 Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars Championship round starts, and finished third in the 1996 Bathurst 1000 with Tony Longhurst when it was not a points-paying round.

He repeated that result with Luke Youlden in his own team in 2003, and with Adam Macrow in a Triple Eight Falcon in 2005.

Tristan Ellery finished third in this year’s Lakeside 300 behind the wheel of a BMW M3 production car and won the Queensland Racing Drivers’ Championship’s QR 300 in October.

Brother Dalton is well-known in the sim racing sphere, including running this year’s Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented by Kincrome Tools, and has also competed in Excels.

“And so it’s official, my return to the Mountain and I cannot wait to share a car with [Tristan] and [Dalton],” wrote Steven Ellery on Instagram.

“This is a dream come true.”

After being cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bathurst 6 Hour returns in 2021 at Easter, April 2-4.