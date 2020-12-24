LATEST

GALLERY: Ingall's 2005 championship win > View

Ingall championship car finished in new year > View

Prototypes calendar takes shape > View

Miller excited by new blood in Ducati ranks > View

Marko: Perez preferred to Hulkenberg due to superior Mercedes knowledge > View

Haas reaffirms Mazepin after video controversy > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Van Gisbergen on his Bathurst win > View

Calendar for first V8 SuperUtes season revealed > View

Van Gisbergen: No hard feelings towards McPherson > View

Formula E postpones season-opener > View

Stoner’s 2008 Ducati on sale for $700k > View

McLaren can improve on weak areas despite development handicap > View

Home » News » Supercars » GALLERY: Ingall’s 2005 championship win

GALLERY: Ingall’s 2005 championship win

By

Thursday 24th December, 2020 - 1:25pm

Share:

LinkedIn

A selection of images from Russell Ingall’s championship-winning 2005 season.

The Falcon in question is currently being restored by Ross and Jimmy Stone.

V8_AmbroseIngall_6221
13288
13599
13818
13583
V8 Supercar
Russell_Inagall_Clipsal500_2005_Scott_Wensley010_
V8 SUPERCAR ROUND 6 DARWIN.
V8 SUPERCAR ROUND 6 DARWIN.
SPORT MOTOR RACING AUSTRALIA
SPO CAR AUSTRALIA
V8 Supercars (Uploaded) #0071
V8 Supercars (Uploaded) #0102
V8 Supercars (Uploaded) #0105

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com