A selection of images from Russell Ingall’s championship-winning 2005 season.
The Falcon in question is currently being restored by Ross and Jimmy Stone.
GALLERY: Ingall's 2005 championship win > View
Ingall championship car finished in new year > View
Prototypes calendar takes shape > View
Miller excited by new blood in Ducati ranks > View
Marko: Perez preferred to Hulkenberg due to superior Mercedes knowledge > View
Haas reaffirms Mazepin after video controversy > View
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Van Gisbergen on his Bathurst win > View
Calendar for first V8 SuperUtes season revealed > View
Van Gisbergen: No hard feelings towards McPherson > View
Formula E postpones season-opener > View
Stoner’s 2008 Ducati on sale for $700k > View
McLaren can improve on weak areas despite development handicap > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]