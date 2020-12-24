Boost boss claims Supercars sponsorship ban

Peter Adderton says that his Boost Mobile organisation has been banned from sponsoring Supercars by the championship’s CEO, Sean Seamer, due to his “open and honest approach”.

Adderton took to social media with a claim that a potential deal about which he had been liaising with Supercars’ commercial staff was suddenly called off under a directive from Seamer.

According to the telco boss, the approach had come from Supercars after the departure of rival carrier Vodafone from the championship.

While Adderton’s social media posts do not specify exactly what properties Boost Mobile’s name might have been attached to, Speedcafe.com understands that there had been talks about replacing Vodafone as naming rights sponsor of the Gold Coast event.

In response, Supercars states that there is no ban on Boost Mobile sponsoring the sport.

Speedcafe.com has also confirmed that there is no change to the telco’s status with Tickford Racing, where it will continue as major sponsor of the Ford Mustang which James Courtney drives.

“So we were told [Boost Mobile] has been banned from sponsoring anything to do with [Supercars] because Sean Seamer and the Board doesn’t like my open and honest approach,” began one Instagram post from Adderton’s own account.

“Besides the fact I have always conducted myself with open and honest approach in every aspect of my personal and professional life and have encouraged people who disagree with me on forums to also continue to challenge me, am I always right? No, but I would never not do business with someone just because I don’t agree with them or they are critical of me.

“Would I ask anyone who works for me to not have an opinion that may oppose mine? No.

“So, by turning down Boost as a sponsor, [Supercars] and the Board are depriving young drivers [and] teams opportunities.

“We get it, Sean and the Commission, we are not wanted and we accept that and will move on – we are big boys – but your short-sighted approach will only hurt the ones you are supposed to be fighting for; the young drivers.”

A second post from Adderton’s account, issued a small number of hours later, claims that Boost was approached by Supercars’ staff, who were involved in talks until the alleged kibosh from Seamer.

“As the CEO of Supercars is now ringing around and telling people we are not banned, I thought I would add clarity,” it began.

“[Boost Mobile] was approached by the commercial team at Supercars to look to replace Vodafone who left the sport.

“They presented to us and we agreed to step up at their request and agreed on their terms.

“Some 20 emails later, we were then told last night by the commercial manager that his directive from the CEO was that even if we offered a million more, Sean would not take our money due to my criticism of him and Supercars, and that he would rather have no telco sponsorship than take Boost’s money.

“Those who know sponsorship know activation at events is key for sponsors. Being the official telco gave us better value for our team sponsorship and young drivers we support.

“Sean has not once picked up the phone to call me, NOT ONCE. I am always on an approachable.

“It was made crystal clear Boost was not welcomed by [Supercars] to be involved in the sport and in fact told us that. Now, my phone is always on Sean if you want to call me.”

A statement from Supercars claims that there is in fact no ban on Boost, and that it is still in talks regarding possible telecommunications partners.

“Supercars can confirm that it has not banned or blocked Boost from sponsorship of the sport and reiterates that Boost is free to do whatever it would like (pending agreement from all parties) regarding sponsorship of Supercars teams,” read a statement issued by a Supercars spokesperson.

“Supercars is still in discussions with possible Telecommunications partners for the 2021 season.”

Boost Mobile featured as the major sponsor on Courtney’s car for the bulk of the 2020 season after coming onboard at the last minute for the season-opener in Adelaide, when he was driving for Team Sydney.

When Courtney and Team Sydney split, the telco followed him to Tickford, where he saw out the campaign.

The Ford squad announced that it had signed the 2010 champion for another campaign at this year’s season-ending Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

