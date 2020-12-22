LATEST

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Team Penske's Supercars exit

Tuesday 22nd December, 2020 - 6:00am

In Episode 2 of the KTM Summer Grill, Greg Rust, Greg Murphy, and Simon Chapman discuss what effect Team Penske’s exit from Supercars might have on Dick Johnson Racing.

CLICK HERE to watch previous episodes

