In Episode 2 of the KTM Summer Grill, Greg Rust, Greg Murphy, and Simon Chapman discuss what effect Team Penske’s exit from Supercars might have on Dick Johnson Racing.
CLICK HERE to watch previous episodes
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Team Penske's Supercars exit > View
Rogers confident on Race Tasmania despite Sydney Hobart cancellation > View
POLL: 2021 Supercars Championship formats > View
KTM interested in supplying Rossi MotoGP team > View
VIDEO: Triple Eight shows off new logo > View
Peroni joins title-winning Indy Lights team > View
Albon: Losing Red Bull seat ‘hurts’ > View
Ocon: Positively cambered corners could improve ‘boring’ Abu Dhabi GP > View
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: McLaughlin's 2020 Supercars title > View
Murphy confirmed for New Zealand Grand Prix > View
VIDEO: Youlden, D’Alberto, and Pither in Porsche speed comparison > View
MECHANIC: Barry Hay, powerboats and Porsches (Part 1) > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]