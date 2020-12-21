LATEST

Rogers confident on Race Tasmania despite Sydney Hobart cancellation > View

POLL: 2021 Supercars Championship formats > View

KTM interested in supplying Rossi MotoGP team > View

VIDEO: Triple Eight shows off new logo > View

Peroni joins title-winning Indy Lights team > View

Albon: Losing Red Bull seat ‘hurts’ > View

Ocon: Positively cambered corners could improve ‘boring’ Abu Dhabi GP > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: McLaughlin's 2020 Supercars title > View

Murphy confirmed for New Zealand Grand Prix > View

VIDEO: Youlden, D’Alberto, and Pither in Porsche speed comparison > View

MECHANIC: Barry Hay, powerboats and Porsches (Part 1) > View

McLaughlin labels 2020 title his favourite > View

Home » News » National » TCR » Rogers confident on Race Tasmania despite Sydney Hobart cancellation

Rogers confident on Race Tasmania despite Sydney Hobart cancellation

Daniel Herrero

By

Monday 21st December, 2020 - 4:33pm

Share:

LinkedIn

TCR Australia is on the bill at both Race Tasmania events

Barry Rogers is confident that January’s Race Tasmania events will proceed despite a COVID-19 outbreak which has seen the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race cancelled for the first time ever.

This year marks the first that the blue water classic will not go ahead since its inception in 1945 due to the coronavirus outbreak on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, which has prompted Tasmania to reimpose border restrictions.

That area of the New South Wales capital has been officially declared high-risk by the Tasmanian Government and entry from it therefore prohibited, while those from the rest of Greater Sydney must observe quarantine upon arrival in the Apple Isle.

The Sydney Hobart, in which a large number of Northern Beaches residents had been set to compete, would ordinarily commence on Boxing Day while Race Tasmania’s opening event at Symmons Plains is slated to kick off just under a month later, on January 24.

Despite reporting of favourable numbers today, with NSW announcing a halving of new COVID-19 cases to 15, and all linked to the Northern Beaches cluster, multiple states/territories are reintroducing border restrictions.

Garry and Barry Rogers are the men behind Race Tasmania due to their business connections in that state, and while the latter is adopting a wait-and-see approach, he is upbeat on the prospects of it going ahead as planned.

“We’ve just got to see what happens in the next week or so, with the numbers,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“Look, everyone likes to jump to conclusions and panic and all sorts of things, but we don’t see that there’s any risk of it not happening.

“There’s a couple of teams that come out of Sydney and if we need to assist them to come to Melbourne earlier and quarantine or something, if that has to happen, we’ll do that, but I can’t see that there’s any risk on the event.

“It’s a bit different when you talk Sydney to Hobart; every single competitor is coming out of Sydney, and a lot of them from that coastal area, being sailors.

“There’s two TCR teams that come out of Sydney so there shouldn’t be a major impact, I wouldn’t have thought, but let’s just hope it doesn’t get into Victoria, I suppose.”

Race Tasmania is being put on with the support of the state government, with which the Rogers have not yet been in touch regarding the latest COVID-19 developments.

They believe that a decision on the events need not be made until just after Christmas, and will therefore reconsider then.

“Haven’t spoken to them yet,” said Barry about contact with the Tasmanian Government.

“I spoke to Garry this morning and I thought, ‘Just let them be for the week.’ I mean, what’s an answer today won’t be the same answer you get in a week’s time, so best just to leave them be.

“We’ll probably just get through Christmas and just see what’s happening.”

Ironically, the Symmons Plains and Baskerville rounds which form Race Tasmania were slated to be part of a 2020/21 season under the calendar which was redrawn following the Australian outbreak of COVID-19.

Instead, neither TCR Australia nor fellow Australian Racing Group property, the S5000 Championship, saw any racing this year due to state border closures.

The Tasmanian rounds therefore became the first two on the 2021 TCR calendar, and a decision about whether they will proceed largely rests with ARG, of which Barry Rogers is now a sizeable shareholder, rather than the Rogers themselves.

“We’ll do that with ARG,” he explained.

“Obviously, we organise the event. That was more so due to the fact that we do quite a bit of business in Tasmania, we’ve got some good contacts down there, that’s sort of why we got behind it and got it all to happen.

“As much as it’s probably a GRM side of thing in the fact that we got it up and going, it’s an ARG event so it’ll be certainly ARG’s decision, not what Garry and I thought. We have an opinion, of course, but it wouldn’t be our decision.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced the return of a hard border closure to Greater Sydney, while Victoria closed to those from Greater Sydney and the Central Coast at midnight last night.

TCR Australia, S5000, and Touring Car Masters are all set to race at Symmons Plains, and the former also at Baskerville on January 29-31.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com