LATEST

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 2 > View

FIA President reaffirms commitment to safety improvements > View

Speedcafe.com partners with Andrew Houlihan for Dakar debut > View

Randle receives prestigious trophy for courage and sportsmanship > View

Kostecki ‘had a feeling’ full-time opportunity would arise > View

NETWORK: Tradies Books, Alexilum - Sam Miller > View

VIDEO: Netier National Capital Rally review > View

Evans looking to defend 2019 SXS title, one year late > View

Verstappen hopes Perez can offer more 'pressure' than Albon > View

Ferrari targeting more power, less drag from 2021 car > View

Hamilton expects 'harder' Red Bull challenge with Perez > View

LIVE STREAM: Lloyds Classic Car Auction > View

Home » News » Dakar » VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 2

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 2

By

Sunday 20th December, 2020 - 12:27pm

Share:

LinkedIn

In this series we go behind the scenes to find out more about the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team ahead of the 2021 Dakar Rally.

Real, up-close, authentic and personal.

In episode two the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team members prepare for the toughest event of the year under very unique circumstances.

Watch more here

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com