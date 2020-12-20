VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill Preview

The KTM Summer Grill by Speedcafe.com is set to premiere tomorrow, recapping and dissecting the key moments throughout the 2020 motorsport season, and previewing what we might see in 2021.
Hosted by Greg Rust alongside Greg Murphy, a series of guests from across the motorsport landscape give us their thoughts on the year that was, and the year to come.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]