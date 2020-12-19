LATEST

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season > View

Walkinshaw believes Gen3 will ‘de-risk’ Supercars > View

Aussie Racing Cars releases 2021 calendar > View

National motorsport quiz > View

Calendar change casts doubt on McLaughlin’s Bathurst 1000 return > View

VIDEO: Kincrome supports SXS Motorsport Australia Championship > View

Ex-McLaren, Volkswagen boss Capito named Williams CEO > View

Commission examining Super2 Series-winning Altimas > View

Kincrome announced as naming rights partner of national SXS championship > View

Reports: Red Bull to announce Perez signing imminently > View

Long Beach becomes 2021 IndyCar finale due to COVID-19 > View

Barcelona circuit reprofiles Turn 10 hairpin for 2021 > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season

Mat Coch

By

Saturday 19th December, 2020 - 6:49am

Share:

LinkedIn

Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing has dumped Alex Albon in favour of Sergio Perez for the 2021 Formula 1 season.

The in-form Perez was linked to the seat formerly filled by Albon after being dumped by Racing Point in favour of Sebastian Vettel.

The Mexican helped his cause by claiming a maiden world championship win in the Sakhir Grand Prix, following on from a number of strong results throughout the 2020 season.

That saw him bank fourth in the drivers’ championship, a career best for the 30-year-old, while Albon finished seventh with a best result of third (Tuscan and Bahrain Grands Prix).

“I am incredibly grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to race for Red Bull Racing in 2021,” said Perez.

“The chance to race for a championship contending team is something I have been hoping for since I joined Formula One and it will be a proud moment to step onto the grid in Red Bull colours alongside Max.

“You can be sure that I will give next season my full focus. The Team has the same winning mentality as me and I know I am here to perform and help the team fight for another title.”

Team boss Christian Horner added: “Alex is a valued member of the Team and we thought long and hard about this decision.

“Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max for 2021 and look forward to welcoming him to Red Bull Racing.

“Alex remains an important part of our Team as Test and Reserve Driver with a key focus on 2022 development and we would like to thank him for his hard work and contribution.”

Perez’s signing marks the first time Red Bull has strayed outside of its own development programme for a driver since it signed Mark Webber in 2007.

The announcement also all but finalises the makeup of the 2021 grid, with only Mercedes left to lock in both its drivers for next season.

2021 F1 driver contracts

Team Driver 1 Driver 2
Mercedes (Lewis Hamilton) Valtteri Bottas (2021)
Ferrari Charles Leclerc (2024) Carlos Sainz (2022)
Red Bull Max Verstappen (2023) Sergio Perez
McLaren Daniel Ricciardo (2021+) Lando Norris (2021)
Alpine Fernando Alonso (2022) Esteban Ocon (2021)
Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel (2021+) Lance Stroll
AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly (2021) Yuki Tsunoda (2021)
Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi (2021) Kimi Raikkonen (2021)
Haas Mick Schumacher (2021) Nikita Mazepin (2021+)
Williams George Russell (2021) Nicholas Latifi (2021)

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com