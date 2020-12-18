Reynolds expands on Erebus split

David Reynolds has opened up on his split with Erebus Motorsport, which he says is the best for himself and the team.

Reynolds signed a 10-year deal with Erebus Motorsport at the end of 2019 off the back of a season that saw him claim seven podiums with the team.

However, the 35-year-old completed just one year of that agreement, the team announcing this week that the respective parties had parted ways.

Speaking on the Below the Bonnet podcast, Reynolds cited a turbulent 2020 as one of the reasons for the split.

“Unfortunately, very, very sad,” said Reynolds.

“Obviously, we mutually decided to part ways, which is very, very sad because I’ve poured my heart and soul into that team.

“To end one year into a 10-year deal, it’s not a very good feeling. But I think it’s the best for myself and best for them as well.

“Whatever way they want to take forward, and whatever way I want to take forward, I understand.

“I can’t say anything bad about them. I had such a great time with them. We won a lot of races, had a lot of pole positions, won the biggest race of the year.

“I watched everyone from top down grow within themselves and become a great team. It’s a shame it had to end.

“This year was a very, very, very difficult year for everyone who has been on the road,” he added.

“It was a very strange year. I don’t really want to go into what happened or whatnot, because, I’m forgetting about it, it’s all in the past. I’m trying to move on with my life and start again.”

Erebus Motorsport looks set to take on a new guise in 2021 with Reynolds gone and Anton De Pasquale already confirmed at Dick Johnson Racing.

Brodie Kostecki has been announced as Reynolds’ replacement while Will Brown takes the place of De Pasquale.

Alistair McVean and Mirko De Rosa have also left the team, with Tom Moore and George Commins set to move into the respective Race Engineer roles.

McVean is expected to be announced at Kelly Racing in the new year.

Despite intense speculation that Reynolds will also land at Kelly Racing and take sponsor Penrite Oil with him, the Bathurst 1000 winner said he hasn’t signed a deal for 2021.

“Everyone’s trying to go and say, ‘Obviously you’ve finished up at Erebus, where are you going next?’,” said Reynolds.

“And to be honest, I don’t have anything yet, I don’t have anything signed, or guaranteed.

“When you’re in contracts there’s a part of your contract that says you cannot negotiate or sign another deal with another team.

“And I haven’t done that yet, I’m true to my word, and now I’m actually free, I’m allowed to go into the marketplace and start talking to other teams and finding out what else is there.

“Everyone is like ‘you’re starting over again, are you afraid?’ And I would literally say, ‘No, I’m not afraid to start over again’. Because this time I’m not starting from scratch. I’m starting with all the experience and knowledge from what I have from the past couple of years with that team.

“It is scary, but it’s not super scary.”

Reynolds labelled his departure from Erebus Motorsport as “a shit feeling”, but said he learned a lot throughout his time with the team about himself, particularly this year.

“I’ve learnt a shit-ton this year, everything from racing to people skill,” he said.

“Every year you either win or you learn. And we didn’t win a lot this year, but we learnt a lot.

“And I learnt a lot about myself and how to get the most out of myself. And what I need to go forward.”