Long Beach becomes 2021 IndyCar finale due to COVID-19

IndyCar’s Long Beach Grand Prix has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the California event now set to complete a September triple-header as the 2021 season finale.

The Long Beach event was one of several to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, with the season eventually starting at Texas Motor Speedway in June.

It was due to be the third event on the 2021 IndyCar schedule after St Petersburg (March 7) and Barber Motorsports Park (April 11), with the 2021 calendar released in October.

The iconic California event will now become the 2021 season finale on September 26, following events in Portland and Laguna Seca.

“It is important to have Long Beach rescheduled to continue the history and tradition for one of the series’ hallmark events in one of the nation’s premier media markets,” said Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp.

“Further, it’s a tremendous opportunity to wrap up the season with three-straight iconic venues for what we believe will be our most exciting season yet.

“As we did during the 2020 season, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and maintain flexibility across our schedule.

“We are committed to an action-packed and exhilarating 2021 NTT IndyCar Series.”

Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO, Jim Michaelian added: “I want to thank all of the officials at IndyCar for their assistance in rescheduling the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach to September.

“We believe that this move will afford us the best opportunity to provide our guests with a fun and exciting experience in a safe and unrestricted environment.

“It will be a welcome sight to see the NTT IndyCar Series cars and stars back on the downtown streets of Long Beach in the fall.”

IndyCar Series 2021 calendar