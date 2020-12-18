Jake Kostecki, Goddard go full-time with Matt Stone Racing

Jake Kostecki and Zane Goddard will go full-time in the Supercars Championship with Matt Stone Racing in 2021.

The pair shared a Holden ZB Commodore in 2020 as part of a SuperLite programme that saw them each contest select rounds of the championship.

Now the pair will each contest their first full season in Supercars.

Earlier this year, team boss Matt Stone confirmed the team’s efforts to secure a third Racing Entitlements Contract had been unsuccessful.

As such, Garry Jacobson will not be part of the team’s full-time line-up next year.

The team has retained its naming rights sponsors for 2021, with Kostecki to carry backing from Unit Clothing while Goddard will race in the Yellow Cover Insurance colours.

“It’s great to be renewing with Zane and Jake and being able to take that next step in their journey into the main game by putting them up into a full-time drive with our team,” said Stone.

“It’s something we have worked very hard on and are very passionate about, so it is good to see it come to fruition.”

Goddard said he is eagerly anticipating the 2021 season getting underway after a disrupted 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am really excited to work alongside YellowCover and NTI in the #35 car for the season,” said Goddard.

“Obviously NTI has been such a fantastic supporter of not only MSR but the whole Supercars category, especially in 2020 when there were so many what-ifs going on with the championship because of COVID.

“They really stuck by us and the category, really helping everything progress. I’d like to give thanks to them in the form of good results in 2021. That’s the goal.

“For them to really put their faith in me as well as the team it’s pretty cool. Looking forward to it all.”

Kostecki, meanwhile, was buoyed by the prospect of going full-time in the category in 2021.

“Signing for the 2020 season in the SuperLite program with Matt Stone Racing was a massive stepping stone for myself and now that I am going full time with the team is very exciting,” he said.

“I’m also very excited to be driving in the Unit Racing car in 2021.

“To have them on board as our naming rights again is very exciting because they have a lot to offer for myself and the team.

“I can’t wait to get the season rocking, the team is in good shape, the calendar looks great and I believe we’ll have fans back, so it is going to be an exciting year.”