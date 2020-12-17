VIDEO: McLaren’s heartfelt message to Ferrari

McLaren’s Lando Norris, Zak Brown, and members of the F1 team have paid tribute to Carlos Sainz with a heartfelt message in Italian to Ferrari.
💬 A message to our friends at @ScuderiaFerrari and to the famous tifosi.
🇮🇹 𝘜𝘯 𝘮𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘨𝘪𝘰 𝘢𝘪 𝘯𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪 𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘪 𝘥𝘪 𝘚𝘤𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢 𝘍𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘳𝘪 𝘦 𝘢𝘪 𝘴𝘶𝘰𝘪 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘪 𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘰𝘴𝘪.#AdiosCarlos 🧡 pic.twitter.com/B24NYpzOgF
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 16, 2020
