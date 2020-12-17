F1 strikes new five-year deal with Interlagos

Formula 1 has announced a new five-year deal to continue at Interlagos, with the race to be renamed the Sau Paulo Grand Prix.

F1 was set to move the race from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janeiro for 2021 following an agreement with new promoters, pending government approval for the building of a new circuit, with the tender awarded in May 2019.

Last month, Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria revealed that Interlagos would keep the race.

The new deal was confirmed amid environmental pressure over the new track being built in the Camboata Forest area, with Lewis Hamilton a vocal critic of the new circuit plans.

The race has a new promoter, Brasil Motorsports, which will be backed by Abu Dhabi-based investment company Mubadala.

F1 announced the new deal after the World Motor Sport Council approved the 2021 calendar, although the Brazilian Grand Prix name will be replaced.

It comes as race names continue to be changed in line with the greater local area; notably, the Mexican Grand Prix has been renamed the Mexico City Grand Prix, along with one-off 2020 grands prix in Styria (Austria), Tuscany (Italy) and Emilia Romagna (San Marino).

“We are pleased to announce the city of Sao Paulo will continue to host the Brazilian Grand Prix until 2025 and look forward to working with our new promoter in the years ahead,” F1 CEO Chase Carey said.

“Brazil is a very important market for Formula 1 with devoted fans and a long history in the sport.

“The race in Brazil has always been a highlight for our fans, the drivers and our partners and we look forward to providing Formula 1 fans with an exciting race at Interlagos in 2021 and over the next five years.”

Sau Paulo mayor Bruno Covas added: “It is a great joy to be able to announce that Interlagos will continue to host one of the of the most important events in world motorsports.

“We made a tremendous effort to keep the race in our city. We have robust infrastructure for tourists, public safety and offer top-notch services.

“We believe that hosting the Grand Prix, in addition to promoting our city to the world, will continue to bring important contributions such as job creation and income generation.”