LATEST

New-look Supercars split qualifying detailed > View

Coulthard confirmed at Team Sydney > View

Supercars confirms Super Soft tyre introduction > View

Supercars reveal formats for 32-race 2021 calendar > View

Bathurst winning engineer Slater returns to Supercars > View

Rebranded Australian GT releases 2021 calendar > View

Percat partners with Sonic and Sera in young driver pathway > View

ARG want to poach Mark Larkham for their own 2021 broadcast  > View

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 - Episode 1 > View

Reynolds joins ARG broadcast team as pit lane reporter > View

Gresini confirms independent MotoGP entry from 2022 > View

Supercars confirms camping for Mount Panorama 500 > View

Home » News » Supercars » Supercars reveal formats for 32-race 2021 calendar

Supercars reveal formats for 32-race 2021 calendar

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 16th December, 2020 - 7:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Supercars will open its 2021 season at Mount Panorama, Bathurst

Supercars has revealed race formats for its 12-round, 32-race 2021 calendar.

As expected, the season will open with two 250km races at the Mount Panorama 500, which replaces the recently cancelled Adelaide 500.

Just three events will feature the 2 x 250km race format, those being the season opener, the NTI Townsville 500, and the season-ending and newly renamed Gold Coast 500.

Having been a two-driver endurance race since 2010, the Supercars event at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit will revert back to a single driver event.

Every event throughout the 2021 season will feature three races, bar the Melbourne 400 which retains its four 100km format.

Events at Symmons Plains International Raceway, The Bend Motorsport Park, Winton Motor Raceway, Hidden Valley Raceway, Sydney Motorsport Park, Wanneroo Raceway, and the yet-to-be-decided circuit in New Zealand will comprise three races of distances between 100km and 125km.

The category has also confirmed events at Winton Motor Raceway and Hidden Valley Raceway will feature Super Soft compound tyres.

Of the 12 events in 2021, only four will feature refuelling; those being the Mount Panorama 500, NTI Townsville 500, Repco Bathurst 1000, and Gold Coast 500.

As reported by Speedcafe.com, Supercars has confirmed the Bathurst 1000 will be the sole endurance event of 2021.

Supercars Chief Operating Officer Shane Howard said closing out the season on the Gold Coast was a fitting way to see out the season.

“As we did prior to 2020, we will finish with two 250km single-driver races to decide the championship,” Howard said.

“For fans around the world it will be thrilling to see a new Champion crowned in December, 30 years since racing first began on the Gold Coast street circuit.”

The 2021 Supercars Championship will get underway with pre-season testing at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 13-14.

Draft 2021 Repco Supercars Championship Calendar

Rnd Date Event Format
February 14 Pre-Season Test, Sydney, NSW
1 February 26-28 Mount Panorama 500, Bathurst, NSW 2 x 250km
2 March 18-21 Melbourne, Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, VIC 4 x 100km
3 April 10-11 Tasmania SuperSprint, Symmons Plains, TAS 3 x 110km
4 May 8-9 OTR SuperSprint, Tailem Bend, SA 3 x 115km
5 May 29-30 Winton SuperSprint, Winton, VIC 3 x 120km
6 June 19-20 Darwin Triple Crown, Hidden Valley, NT 3 x 110km
7 July 9-11 NTI Townsville 500, Reid Park, QLD 2 x 250km
8 August 20-22 Sydney SuperNight, Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW 3 x 125km
9 September 11-12 Perth SuperNight, Wanneroo Raceway, WA 3 x 110km
10 October 7-10: Repco Bathurst 1000, Mount Panorama, NSW 1 x 1000km
11 November 6-7 ITM Auckland SuperSprint, NZ 3 x 115km
12 December 3-5 Gold Coast 500, Surfers Paradise, QLD 2 x 250km

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com