Supercars reveal formats for 32-race 2021 calendar

Supercars has revealed race formats for its 12-round, 32-race 2021 calendar.

As expected, the season will open with two 250km races at the Mount Panorama 500, which replaces the recently cancelled Adelaide 500.

Just three events will feature the 2 x 250km race format, those being the season opener, the NTI Townsville 500, and the season-ending and newly renamed Gold Coast 500.

Having been a two-driver endurance race since 2010, the Supercars event at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit will revert back to a single driver event.

Every event throughout the 2021 season will feature three races, bar the Melbourne 400 which retains its four 100km format.

Events at Symmons Plains International Raceway, The Bend Motorsport Park, Winton Motor Raceway, Hidden Valley Raceway, Sydney Motorsport Park, Wanneroo Raceway, and the yet-to-be-decided circuit in New Zealand will comprise three races of distances between 100km and 125km.

The category has also confirmed events at Winton Motor Raceway and Hidden Valley Raceway will feature Super Soft compound tyres.

Of the 12 events in 2021, only four will feature refuelling; those being the Mount Panorama 500, NTI Townsville 500, Repco Bathurst 1000, and Gold Coast 500.

As reported by Speedcafe.com, Supercars has confirmed the Bathurst 1000 will be the sole endurance event of 2021.

Supercars Chief Operating Officer Shane Howard said closing out the season on the Gold Coast was a fitting way to see out the season.

“As we did prior to 2020, we will finish with two 250km single-driver races to decide the championship,” Howard said.

“For fans around the world it will be thrilling to see a new Champion crowned in December, 30 years since racing first began on the Gold Coast street circuit.”

The 2021 Supercars Championship will get underway with pre-season testing at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 13-14.

Draft 2021 Repco Supercars Championship Calendar