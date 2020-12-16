Supercars confirms Super Soft tyre introduction

Supercars has confirmed it will introduce a high degradation Super Soft tyre in 2021, but only at select events.

The Super Soft tyre will be used at Winton Motor Raceway and Hidden Valley Raceway, circuits both considered to have low degradation surfaces.

The Super Soft compound will join the incumbent Soft, Hard, and Wet tyres that are made available by Dunlop.

“2021 will be the 20th year Dunlop SP Sport Maxx has been the control tyre for Supercars and looks set to be the most exciting ever,” said Chris Radin, Dunlop Tyres Managing Director.

“Dunlop is synonymous with innovation in tyre technology and in 2021 will provide Supercars teams with various tyre compounds to suit different race formats, driving high performance racing across 11 different track surfaces.

“Dunlop is excited to offer a new Super Soft tyre in 2021 alongside the Soft, Hard and Wet tyre configurations to help Supercars deliver the most exciting racing possible for the fans.

“The continuation of the additional tyre allocations introduced in 2020 ensures teams’ have access to new Dunlop Sport Maxx tyres from the first practice.

“Tyre management strategies will become an even more important variable in race winning success, generating plenty of Dunlop tyre talk up and down pit lane, while keeping race fans thoroughly entertained.”

Supercars has long mooted the introduction of a Super Soft tyre to its cache of compounds.

Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, Dick Johnson Racing driver Will Davison and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Jamie Whincup tested the new tyre at Queensland Raceway.