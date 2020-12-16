Smith back for second Supercars season with BJR

Brad Jones Racing has confirmed Jack Smith will return for his second season in the Supercars Championship with the Albury-based team.

Smith will once again be engineered by Paul Forgie and carry backing from SCT Logistics.

The 2021 season will mark the fifth year that Smith has been associated with Brad Jones Racing.

In 2017 he joined the team and won the V8 Touring Car Series (now Super3 Series) and also raced in the Super2 Series.

Following three seasons in the feeder series, Smith graduated to the Supercars Championship.

With a coronavirus-interrupted first year in the championship completed, Smith wants to make headway in 2021.

“2020 was a tricky year once COVID hit,” said Smith

“We were so fortunate to continue racing and for me personally getting to race at back-to-back rounds helped my development, I really enjoyed it.

“It’s always difficult stepping into the main game as a rookie so I’m taking it one step at a time and trying to soak it all up as much as possible.

“Having three other teammates with Nick (Percat), Macauley (Jones) and Todd (Hazelwood) is a huge help as well, and being able to share data and have their guidance is great.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my racing career with BJR and hopefully stepping it up a notch in 2021 with everything I’ve learned this year.

“I work really well with Forgs (Paul Forgie) so we’ll be fine-tuning different aspects in the off-season so we’re ready to go come February.

“I love racing at Bathurst so to kick off the season there is going to be a lot of fun.”

The Supercars Championship gets underway with the first event at Mount Panorama on February 26-28.