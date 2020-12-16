Sir Frank Williams stable after being admitted to hospital

Sir Frank Williams is in a stable condition after being admitted to hospital, his family has confirmed.

Williams became a tetraplegic after a car crash in 1986 and is recognised as the oldest person alive with the paralysis.

Williams has been out of the public eye in recent years while daughter Claire Williams led the constructor as Deputy Team Principal.

“Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition,” a statement from the family read.

“Frank’s medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time.

“We ask for you to respect the family’s privacy. The team will release a further update in due course. Thank you.”

Williams entered Formula 1 in the late 1960s fielding a Brabham for British driver Piers Courage driving.

Throughout the decade that followed, Williams ran under a number of banners before selling his operation to Walter Wolff.

In 1977, Williams Grand Prix Engineering was set up between Frank Williams and Patrick Head.

Clay Regazzoni recorded the team’s first win on home soil in the 1979 British Grand Prix.

Alan Jones claimed the team’s first drivers’ championship in 1980.

Further success followed in 1982 with Keke Rosberg and then Nelson Piquet in 1987.

The 1990s was a dominant period for the team, with Nigel Manse (1992), Alain Prost (1993), Damon Hill (1996), and Jacques Villeneuve (1997) winning championships.

Williams has constructors’ championship on seven occasions, namely 1980, 1981, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1996, and 1997.

Earlier this year Claire Williams and Sir Frank Williams stepped down from their respective roles at the team, which was sold to Dorilton Capital.

Simon Roberts is the current Acting Team Principal at Williams.