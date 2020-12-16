Rebranded Australian GT releases 2021 calendar

GT World Challenge Australia will take in six events in 2021 with five sprint rounds and a single two-driver endurance event to end the year.

The rebranded Australian GT Championship will be run by a partnership between Australian Racing Group and SRO Group, the latter of which oversees GT3 racing globally.

Of the five sprint events, four have been confirmed with Round 4 listed as ‘To Be Confirmed’.

It’s expected that will see the GT category in a supporting role to the Supercars Championship.

The touring car competition hosts three events in the gap between GTWCA’s Round 3 at The Bend Motorsport Park (with Supercars), and Round 5 at Sandown (as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships).

Supercars will travel to Darwin, Townsville, and Sydney Motorsport Park in that period, the latter two the GT category has formerly featured on while having never appeared at the former.

The sole endurance event will be held as part of the Bathurst International, with a date yet to be confirmed.

“It’s a good calendar. So I think it’s positive, and it’s a starting point,” ARG CEO Matt Braid told Speedcafe.com.

“I think we’re not going to go too hard too early on a big GT programme for 2021.

“We need to rebuild the series, reintroduce confidence in the series for the competitor groups.

“So it’s probably a smaller calendar, but ideally I’d like to think with some high quality events in it for the competitor group to really get stuck in to.”

2021 GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS calendar

1. 20-21 February, Phillip Island (Motorsport Australia)

2. 3-4 April, Bathurst 6 Hour (Australian Racing Group)

3. 8-9 May, OTR SuperSprint, The Bend Motorsport Park (Supercars)

4. TBC

5. 11-12 September, Sandown (Motorsport Australia)

Endurance – Bathurst International (Australian Racing Group) Date TBC