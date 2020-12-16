Albon’s future at Red Bull known ‘in the coming days’

Alexander Albon’s future at Red Bull Racing will be known “in the coming days” according to Team Principal Christian Horner.

Albon graduated to the Red Bull ranks midway through 2019 from AlphaTauri (then Toro Rosso) off the back of five scoring finishes in the STR14.

In the races that followed behind the wheel of the RB15, he only once finished outside the points.

That race, the Brazilian Grand Prix, where Albon failed to record any points had him on course for a podium until contact with Lewis Hamilton.

However, the 24-year-old was often unable to match team-mate Max Verstappen in his first full year with the team.

While two podium finishes were forthcoming at the Tuscan Grand Prix and Bahrain Grand Prix, Albon could only finish seventh in the drivers’ championship.

Sergio Perez, who finished fourth in the championship for Racing Point despite missing two races, has long been touted as a candidate to take Albon’s place in 2021.

With the 2020 season at a close, Horner said the team isn’t far away from making a decision.

“We have always said that we will go to the end of the year, and then make our decision at the end of the season,” said Horner.

“Alex had his strongest race weekend (last) weekend (in Abu Dhabi), which is encouraging for him, and we now have a full picture of the season.

“We will make that decision in the coming days.

“We have a huge amount of data now. We have all the knowledge across the various circuits that we have done, and will sit down and go through that so that we can come to the right conclusion.”

Albon rounded out his 17-race 2020 campaign with a fourth place finish while Verstappen claimed only second win of the year.