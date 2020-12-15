LATEST

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 - Episode 1 > View

Reynolds joins ARG broadcast team as pit lane reporter > View

Gresini confirms independent MotoGP entry from 2022 > View

Supercars confirms camping for Mount Panorama 500 > View

Hamilton eyes Christmas deadline for new Mercedes contract > View

Brown hails 'true team effort' as McLaren clinches third > View

Vettel 'emotional' after bittersweet Ferrari swansong > View

Supercars set for Mark Larkham backflip > View

Abu Dhabi winner Verstappen feared Imola tyre failure repeat > View

Mercedes wary of 'fight' with Red Bull in 2021 > View

Outgoing Perez delighted with fourth despite Abu Dhabi DNF > View

McLaren announces 'key' new investment in F1 team > View

Home » News » Dakar » VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 1

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 1

By

Tuesday 15th December, 2020 - 3:01pm

Share:

LinkedIn

In this series we go behind the scenes to find out more about the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team ahead of the 2021 Dakar Rally. Real, up-close, authentic and personal. In episode one we are taking you back to the key moments from 19 years of the KTM Factory Racing’s history in the world of Dakar.

Watch more here

More Dakar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com