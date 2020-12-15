Supercars confirms camping for Mount Panorama 500

Spectators will be able to camp and watch on from the top of Mount Panorama at the opening round of the 2021 Supercars Championship.

Ticket sales for the season-opening Mount Panorama 500 will allow fans to spectate from both the top and bottom of the iconic venue.

Those who attended the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 this year were restricted to the bottom of the iconic circuit as coronavirus restrictions placed heavy limitations on the number of fans who could attend.

Supercars has confirmed that tickets will be available to both the top and bottom of the mountain, with a number of campsites also available.

McPhillamy, Reid and Sulman Campgrounds will have spaces available with top of the Mountain Trackside tickets.

The Max Cameron campground will be available for those at the bottom of the circuit.

Grandstand and corporate hospitality is also available, while merchandise, team and sponsor display stalls will be present in the precinct.

“Getting our dedicated campers, who’ve been coming to Bathurst for decades, back to the track has been a priority for us all,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“The restrictions brought on by COVID-19 broke the Bathurst lineage for many in 2020, and while this isn’t a replacement for the 1000, it couldn’t be more fitting that we restart and rebuild in 2021 from the hallowed tarmac of Mount Panorama.

“Once again we thank our fans and partners and we can’t wait to see you back at the track.”

The Mount Panorama 500 is set to kick off the 2021 season on February 26-28.