LATEST

McLaren announces 'key' new investment in F1 team > View

Mostert matching championship ambition with WAU expectation > View

Best joins Tickford for second Super2 season > View

Motorsport Australia announces simplified licence and permit structure > View

POLL: Does Supercars have the right technical balance in its broadcast? > View

OPINION: Supercars need to admit their mistake and fix it   > View

Porsche retains Campbell in factory drive for 2021 > View

BMW wins Kyalami 9hr, Porsche takes IGTC title > View

Ricciardo ends Renault stint with 'sentimental' performance > View

VIDEO: Blanchard Racing Team launches CoolDrive Racing > View

Slade confirmed at Blanchard Racing Team > View

Mark Larkham responds to fan reaction on his Supercars TV axing > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » McLaren announces ‘key’ new investment in F1 team

McLaren announces ‘key’ new investment in F1 team

James Pavey

By

Tuesday 15th December, 2020 - 7:22am

Share:

LinkedIn

McLaren clinched third in the constructors’ standings

McLaren has sold a stake in its racing arm to a US-based sports investment group in a bid to “strengthen” its financial position and return to the front of the grid.

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it was confirmed that MSP Sports Capital will invest £185m ($AU$326m) into McLaren Racing across its F1 and IndyCar operations.

MSP has acquired an initial 15 per cent stake that will increase to 33 per cent by the end of 2022, with the team valued at £560m ($988m).

MSP has previously worked with Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and ESPN, with its companies including investment firm The Najafi Companies and UBS O’Connor.

In announcing the deal, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown committed his long term future to the organisation, with team principal Andreas Seidl also to remain.

“This investment represents a key moment in the progress of McLaren Racing,” Brown said.

“MSP Sports Capital is first and foremost a sports investor. They know the market and their team has considerable experience and proven success in global sports properties.

“They are a partner as much as a shareholder, with the ability to leverage their network and knowledge for the long-term benefit of McLaren Racing.

“This new investment bolsters our plan to return McLaren to contention for race wins and championships in Formula 1 and IndyCar, and will strengthen our positive momentum as we continue to focus relentlessly on our mission to return to the top of the podium.”

McLaren’s return to form continued in 2020, with the team clinching third in the constructors’ standings, its highest finish since 2012.

The Woking-based team toiled through the opening half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the organisation taking out a loan from the National Bank of Bahrain, and laying off staff.

However, the team bolstered its stocks ahead of 2021 with Daniel Ricciardo replacing the Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz, with McLaren also set to begin a new power unit partnership with Mercedes.

In the announcement, McLaren Group Executive Chairman Paul Walsh was also confirmed to remain, while new investor Jahm Najafi and Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa will join as vice-chairmen.

Jeff Moorad (MSP Sports Capital) and Rodrigo Trelles Zabala (UBS O’Connor) have been appointed to the board of directors of McLaren Racing, alongside Sultan Ojjeh and Will Griffiths (McLaren Group).

“The partnership we are announcing today represents another important step in our proactive strategy to position McLaren Group for long-term success,” Walsh said.

“Bringing partner capital and expertise into McLaren Racing will support the team’s return to the front of the grid and further strengthen our financial position.

“The fact that we have attracted a strategic investor of MSP Sports Capital’s calibre is testament to the unique history and exciting prospects of McLaren Racing.

“The business remains part of the McLaren Group and we look forward to working with MSP Sports Capital to deliver the next chapter of growth and success.”

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com