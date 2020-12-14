LATEST

VIDEO: Blanchard Racing Team launches CoolDrive Racing > View

Slade confirmed at Blanchard Racing Team > View

Mark Larkham responds to fan reaction on his Supercars TV axing > View

Hamilton glad to finish Abu Dhabi Grand Prix > View

Verstappen eases to victory in unspectacular Abu Dhabi GP > View

Renault pays tribute to Ricciardo > View

VIDEO: Molly Taylor takes Jess Dane for a spin > View

Almond wins finale as Jones claims Cup crown > View

EXCERPT: Speed Kings, The Winner Is….Power > View

MECHANIC: Steve Hallam, from Senna and Alonso to Supercars and NASCAR > View

Eight-year-old injured in fatal shooting at Perth Motorplex > View

GALLERY: Alonso reunited with 2005 title winner > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Blanchard Racing Team launches CoolDrive Racing

VIDEO: Blanchard Racing Team launches CoolDrive Racing

By

Monday 14th December, 2020 - 7:35am

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch the Blanchard Racing Team launch CoolDrive Racing ahead of the 2021 Supercars season with Tim Slade.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com