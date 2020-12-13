WA Police investigating shooting at Perth Motorplex

Western Australia Police attended Perth Motorplex last night following reports of a shooting at the venue.

Reports state two people received treatment from ambulance workers before being transferred to hospital.

According to the West Australian, one of those shot was Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin, who died as a result of the incident, which occurred shortly after 20:30 local time.

Perth Motorplex was hosting National Drag Racing, with the Outlaw Nitro Challenge the headline event.

The Gang Crime Squad is now set to continue investigating the incident while WA Police have called for witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.