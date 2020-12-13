LATEST

VIDEO: Molly Taylor takes Jess Dane for a spin > View

Almond wins finale as Jones claims Cup crown > View

EXCERPT: Speed Kings, The Winner Is….Power > View

MECHANIC: Steve Hallam, from Senna and Alonso to Supercars and NASCAR > View

Eight-year-old injured in fatal shooting at Perth Motorplex > View

GALLERY: Alonso reunited with 2005 title winner > View

Tidal wave of fan disgust over Mark Larkham axing > View

Porsche unveils new generation GT3 Cup car > View

GALLERY: Porsche 992 GT3 Cup > View

Mercedes boss plays down Hamilton's name on 2021 entry list > View

WA Police investigating shooting death at Perth Motorplex > View

NETWORK: The Victorian Drift Club - VicDrift > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Molly Taylor takes Jess Dane for a spin

VIDEO: Molly Taylor takes Jess Dane for a spin

By

Sunday 13th December, 2020 - 5:28pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Jess Dane gets her first rally experience courtesy of Molly Taylor aboard her Australian Rally Championship Subaru WRX.

More Rally News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com