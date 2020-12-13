Porsche unveils new generation GT3 Cup car

Porsche has officially unveiled the all-new 992 GT3 Cup car ahead of its introduction into the Carrera Cup Australia series in 2022.

Five markets are set to have the new car introduced for 2021, including the Porsche Supercup which supports the Formula 1 championship throughout Europe (and often Mexico).

The new car boasts 510bhp, an increase of 25bhp over its predecessor, coupled with revised styling and is more than an inch wider than the 991.

“The 911 made history as the baseline model for the Carrera Cups and the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – no other racing car has found as many satisfied customers since 1990 as the 911,” said Michael Dreiser, Director Sales Porsche Motorsport.

“The new 911 GT3 Cup now starts a new chapter.

“Our goal is to pass the 5000 mark in production over the coming years.

“Like its ancestral lineage, this model will also assist a whole new generation of talented racing drivers on their path to professional motorsport and shape the face of our customer sport commitment around the world.”

The groundwork for the latest model was laid in 2018, development beginning in earnest in early 2019.

A larger rear wing and apron have seen an increase in downforce with Porsche anticipating a laptime improvement, depending on the circuit, of one percent.

While the rear axle is unchanged from the road car, focus has gone on the front end with double wishbones and Uniball bearings, like the 911 RSR, now in place.

It is predicted that will offer drivers greater feedback as the dampers are now exposed only to axial forces.

The car retains a naturally aspirated four-litre water-cooled flat-six engine, which revs to 8400rpm and redlines at 8750rpm.

Delivery of the car into markets set to run it in 2021 are expected in February, with Australia set to make the switch to the new model for the 2022 season.