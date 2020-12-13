LATEST

GALLERY: Alonso reunited with 2005 title winner > View

Tidal wave of fan disgust over Mark Larkham axing > View

GALLERY: Porsche 992 GT3 Cup > View

Porsche unveils new generation GT3 Cup car > View

Mercedes boss plays down Hamilton's name on 2021 entry list > View

WA Police investigating shooting death at Perth Motorplex > View

NETWORK: The Victorian Drift Club - VicDrift > View

Verstappen spoils Mercedes party with first pole of 2020 > View

Love and Jones share Porsche honours at Sandown > View

EXCERPT: Speed Kings, Aussies Heroes > View

OPINION: If it ain’t broken don’t fix it; Larkham axing mind-numbingly ignorant > View

Klimenko voices support for Ryan, Larkham, and Crehan > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Alonso reunited with 2005 title winner

GALLERY: Alonso reunited with 2005 title winner

By

Sunday 13th December, 2020 - 12:41pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Fernando Alonso has been reunited with his 2005 championship winning Renault R25 with the Spaniard completing a series of demonstration laps over the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com