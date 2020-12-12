LATEST

New operator appointed for Perth Motorplex > View

Raikkonen left unfazed by practice fire > View

Reducing ‘dead ends’ fundamental to Gen3 design > View

Bottas fastest as midfield battle heats up in Abu Dhabi > View

VIDEO: Van Gisbergen talks TRS and his NZGP return > View

EXCERPT: Speed Kings, Matty Brabs and the Crusher > View

Bottas blocked media coverage after Sakhir disappointment > View

F1, FIA support Haas over response to Mazepin video > View

Marko among F1 bosses to congratulate Sakhir winner Perez > View

Larkham departs Supercars broadcast line-up > View

Russell's mother, sister 'in tears' over Sakhir agony > View

Erebus announces McVean, De Rosa replacements > View

Home » News » Drags » New operator appointed for Perth Motorplex

New operator appointed for Perth Motorplex

Mat Coch

By

Saturday 12th December, 2020 - 9:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Perth Motorplex pic: Richard Hathaway Photography

A new operator has been appointed to run the Perth Motorplex with Evolve Facility Management set to manage the facility.

The company, a subsidiary of the Australian National Drag Racing Association (ANDRA) set up specifically to operate the facility, won out in a procurement process by venue owners, VenuesWest.

It will be led by Paul Trengove, who has previously worked in speedway and was most recently Motorsport Operations Manager at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Trengove will be responsible for the management of all aspects of Perth Motorplex event delivery across drag racing, speedway, burnouts and special events.

“There is no doubt that the Perth Motorplex is one of the world’s truly great motorsport facilities,” said Brett Stevens, ANDRA Cheif Executive Officer.

“It is arguably the premier Speedway and Drag Racing venue in the country. We look forward to continuing the legacy put in place by Gary Miocevich 20 years ago.

“We thank the WA Government, Sport and Recreation Minister Mick Murray, and the team at VenuesWest who have kept the Perth Motorplex at the forefront of motorsports over the past few years.

“I know that everyone at ANDRA is very excited to build on that as we move into this promising new era for the venue and for motorsport in WA.”

Trengove added: “The Perth Motorplex holds a very special place in Australia’s motorsport landscape.

“I am looking forward to working with the fantastic team of Perth Motorplex staff and volunteers with the support of ANDRA and together, creating the next chapter of the Perth Motorplex’s great success story.”

More Speedway News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com