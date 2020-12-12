New operator appointed for Perth Motorplex

A new operator has been appointed to run the Perth Motorplex with Evolve Facility Management set to manage the facility.

The company, a subsidiary of the Australian National Drag Racing Association (ANDRA) set up specifically to operate the facility, won out in a procurement process by venue owners, VenuesWest.

It will be led by Paul Trengove, who has previously worked in speedway and was most recently Motorsport Operations Manager at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Trengove will be responsible for the management of all aspects of Perth Motorplex event delivery across drag racing, speedway, burnouts and special events.

“There is no doubt that the Perth Motorplex is one of the world’s truly great motorsport facilities,” said Brett Stevens, ANDRA Cheif Executive Officer.

“It is arguably the premier Speedway and Drag Racing venue in the country. We look forward to continuing the legacy put in place by Gary Miocevich 20 years ago.

“We thank the WA Government, Sport and Recreation Minister Mick Murray, and the team at VenuesWest who have kept the Perth Motorplex at the forefront of motorsports over the past few years.

“I know that everyone at ANDRA is very excited to build on that as we move into this promising new era for the venue and for motorsport in WA.”

Trengove added: “The Perth Motorplex holds a very special place in Australia’s motorsport landscape.

“I am looking forward to working with the fantastic team of Perth Motorplex staff and volunteers with the support of ANDRA and together, creating the next chapter of the Perth Motorplex’s great success story.”