VIDEO: Van Gisbergen talks TRS and his NZGP return

VIDEO: Van Gisbergen talks TRS and his NZGP return

By

Friday 11th December, 2020 - 5:00pm

Shane van Gisbergen recounts his early career in the Castrol Toyota Racing Series before joining Supercars and discusses his New Zealand Grand Prix return in 2021.

