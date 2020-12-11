LATEST

Home » News » Supercars » Larkham departs Supercars broadcast line-up

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 11th December, 2020 - 2:00pm

Mark Larkham

Supercars pit lane reporter Mark Larkham will not be part of the championship’s television line-up in 2021.

After a stint as a driving team owner in the championship, Larkham became part of the Supercars broadcast team in the late 2000s.

There he worked as part of the line-up through the Seven Network era up until 2014.

When Supercars struck a new television deal between Network 10 and Foxtel for the 2015 season, Larkham moved to Network 10 as part of its Supercars presenting crew.

He later joined the Fox Sports team in 2018 where he has stayed ever since.

With a new television deal set to commence in 2021 between Supercars, Foxtel, and the Seven Network it has been confirmed Larkham will not be part of the presenting line-up.

“I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed the opportunity Supercars have given me over many years,” said Larkham.

“From the whiteboard to the Hino Hub, the freedom and flexibility I’ve been given to create and contribute to the telecast has been a blast.

“So, I just hope in some way my small part has help fans understand some of the nuances of this cool sport we all love, whilst we laughed a little along the way.

“So, I’ll just say this… cold beer, feet up and ready for Mustang v Camaro in 2022.”

Supercars Chief Executive Officer Sean Seamer paid tribute to driver turned commentator affectionately known as ‘Larko’ in the pit lane.

“Larko is a true broadcasting professional and has been a valued member of our Supercars Media team dating back to 2006 with his most recent three-year stint being in pit lane,” said Seamer.

“His diverse skills have not only provided us great coverage from pit lane and the commentary box but have also provided Supercars with a world-class personality who has made a memorable contribution to the broadcast for many years.

“Many fans will have their own favourite Larko memory from his time with the broadcast team and we are grateful for everything he has contributed in the way that only he could.

“Mark will always be a part of the Supercars family and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Confirmation of Larkham’s departure comes off the back of news that Riana Crehan will no longer be part of the broadcast line-up.

Supercars has confirmed more details surrounding its broadcast line-up will be confirmed in January.

