Erebus announces McVean, De Rosa replacements

Tom Moore and George Commins will take over from Alistair McVean and Mirko De Rosa as Race Engineers at Erebus Motorsport next year.

Moore steps up from Data Engineer to Race Engineer having worked with David Reynolds in the position in 2020 due to the absence of McVean.

Commins joins the team from Kelly Racing, having spent the last six years with the Braeside-based squad.

Wayne Mackie, who worked with Erebus Motorsport affiliated Super2 Series outfit Image Racing, has also returned to the Dandenong South team as part of its engineering line-up.

This week Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan confirmed to Speedcafe.com that McVean and De Rossa had parted company with the team.

McVean is expected to be announced at Kelly Racing in the new-year, while De Rossa’s plans for 2021 have yet to be revealed.

The announcement comes after the team confirmed a new Crew Chief in Bradley Tremain.

It marks a wholesale change for the team heading into the 2021 season, which will also see Will Brown join the team full-time in place of Anton De Pasquale who has moved to Dick Johnson Racing alongside Will Davison.

There is also intense speculation that David Reynolds will leave Erebus Motorsport for Kelly Racing, opening the door for Brodie Kostecki to go full-time in the Supercars Championship.

“It’s good to bring new blood to our team and we are very excited to have George on board,” said Ryan.

“He is going to bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh ideas and be a real asset to our engineering group,” Ryan said of Mackie.

“Tom has been part of our group since 2017 and we are also excited to see him step up into his new role.

“Tom was thrown in the deep end this year and proved that he is ready for the next step in his career.

“Change can force us out of doing the same tired things and without it you can’t expect to see a change in the outcome, and this is something to get motivated and excited about.”

Moore returns to the Race Engineer role he briefly held when McVean stayed in Victoria during lockdown.

“It’s a really exciting time and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into next year,” Moore said.

“It’s also great to have someone of George’s calibre come in and be able to learn from his experiences.

“This year was a really good opportunity to dip my toe in the water and get a look into the role.

“I am grateful that I was able to gain that experience and it’s made that transition between roles easier.”

Commins comes to the team with experience at Larkham Motorsport and Dick Johnson Racing. He also worked with Williams in Formula 1.

“I am a fresh set of eyes and can potentially offer advice or direction that perhaps wasn’t considered before,” said Commins.

“I’ve always admired the team’s no-nonsense approach to going racing and it’s clear they are focused on achieving the best result possible with as few distractions as possible.

“I think we can be a real force in the future.”