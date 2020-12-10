LATEST

Wakefield Park offering free admission for return of crowds > View

Team 18 invests in move up pit lane with pit stop practice car > View

VIDEO: The Sonic Story, Episode 7: Super2 and Supercars > View

Cindric: Top 10 would be ‘a big accomplishment’ for McLaughlin > View

FIA blocks Ferrari's request to run Sainz at test > View

Hamilton's Abu Dhabi availability still uncertain > View

Australian GP volunteers set for three weeks of isolation > View

GT World Challenge Australia joins Bathurst 6 Hour support line-up > View

Montoya reunites with McLaren for Indy 500 return > View

Piastri consolidates on second day of F2 testing > View

Haas condemns 'abhorrent' Mazepin behaviour amid lewd video > View

Wolff casts doubt on 2021 Australian GP > View

Home » News » National » Wakefield Park offering free admission for return of crowds

Wakefield Park offering free admission for return of crowds

By

Thursday 10th December, 2020 - 3:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Wakefield Park Raceway

Wakefield Park will mark its first crowd since early in the year with free spectator admission for this weekend’s Motorsport Australia NSW Motor Race Championships round.

The state meeting represents the first at the Goulburn circuit at which spectators will be allowed entry following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Ordinarily, tickets to such a round would cost $20, but that has been waived entirely to “celebrate motorsport and how patient our supporters have been,” according to correspondence from circuit management.

The programme is comprised of Formula Ford, Formula Vee, Formula Cars, Sports Sedans, Production Sports (Sunday only), SuperSports (Saturday only), HQ Holdens, and RX8 Cup.

Private practice will be held tomorrow before competitive action across the weekend.

Wakefield Park hosted national level two-wheel competition last weekend, when the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship held its final round of 2020.

The meeting represented the first for ASBK since the Superbike World Championship round at Phillip Island on February 28-March 1, and saw Wayne Maxwell take the title.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com