Wakefield Park offering free admission for return of crowds

Wakefield Park will mark its first crowd since early in the year with free spectator admission for this weekend’s Motorsport Australia NSW Motor Race Championships round.

The state meeting represents the first at the Goulburn circuit at which spectators will be allowed entry following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Ordinarily, tickets to such a round would cost $20, but that has been waived entirely to “celebrate motorsport and how patient our supporters have been,” according to correspondence from circuit management.

The programme is comprised of Formula Ford, Formula Vee, Formula Cars, Sports Sedans, Production Sports (Sunday only), SuperSports (Saturday only), HQ Holdens, and RX8 Cup.

Private practice will be held tomorrow before competitive action across the weekend.

Wakefield Park hosted national level two-wheel competition last weekend, when the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship held its final round of 2020.

The meeting represented the first for ASBK since the Superbike World Championship round at Phillip Island on February 28-March 1, and saw Wayne Maxwell take the title.