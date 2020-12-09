LATEST

VIDEO: SVG and Shippy explain data and drag

Wednesday 9th December, 2020 - 5:30pm

In the latest Data Dup episode, Shane van Gisbergen and Grant ‘Shippy’ McPherson explain the difference between data in the early 2000s and now as well as what drag is.

