In the latest Data Dup episode, Shane van Gisbergen and Grant ‘Shippy’ McPherson explain the difference between data in the early 2000s and now as well as what drag is.
Wharton joins Ferrari Driver Academy > View
VIDEO: SVG and Shippy explain data and drag > View
Earl Bamber Motorsport announces all-Kiwi driver line-up > View
Taylor joins F1 champion Rosberg’s Extreme E team > View
Australian Production Cars reveal 2021 calendar > View
EXCERPT: Speed Kings, Big Rev Kev and Cassius > View
Perez: Racing Point acted on Imola failure in Sakhir > View
Brawn: It will be a 'tragedy' if Perez misses 2021 seat > View
Story mindful McLaughlin could miss Bathurst 1000 > View
New eligible brands set to enter TCR competition > View
Tributes to be painted over at Brock’s Skyline > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]