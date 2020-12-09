Tributes to be painted over at Brock’s Skyline

Mount Panorama circuit management has confirmed tribute messages to the late Peter Brock will be painted over after graffiti was discovered at Brock’s Skyline.

The graffiti was discovered by Circuit Manager Mark Rayner on Tuesday, and shortly thereafter images were posted to social media showing large scale graffiti along the wall.

UPDATE: Rayner has informed Speedcafe.com that efforts are being made to remove the paint, which is “relatively fresh” with graffiti remover, meaning some of the tributes may yet be preserved.

The red lettering was installed atop Mount Panorama after the death of Brock in 2006, who won the famed Bathurst 1000 on nine occasions, all with Holden.

The tribute wall has become a landmark for fans to leave written messages paying homage to the ‘King of The Mountain’.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, Rayner had feared that the entirety of the wall would need to be repainted after discovering the graffiti.

However, only part of the red lettering has been defaced, which Rayner hopes can be restored today.

To the left and right of the ‘Brock’s Skyline’ lettering, there is large graffiti that will need to be painted over completely, meaning some messages will ultimately be removed.

Police have been notified of the incident and it is hoped CCTV footage at the circuit will help identify the vandals.

Rayner said he was disappointed to discover the graffiti and hopes the culprits are caught.

“The wall will need to be repainted,” Rayner told Speedcafe.com.

“It’s just senseless vandalism. I can’t see what the point was doing it in that particular area where now we’ll have to paint it out, which will be done today.

“Unfortunately by having to white it out and get rid of the graffiti, all the people that have paid tribute to Peter Brock along that wall will obviously (have their messages) vanish.

“There’s not much we can do other than rectify the situation and see if we can apprehend these people that have done the crime.

“We’ve had vandalism around the circuit before obviously on the track and on the wall in various positions, but never at a significant spot like here.”

Rayner said he would meet with the Bathurst Mayor Bobby Bourke today.

Recently the Bathurst Regional Council installed a boardwalk, which finishes at Brock’s Skyline overlooking the township.