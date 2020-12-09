Taylor joins F1 champion Rosberg’s Extreme E team

Molly Taylor has been confirmed to drive for Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg’s team in the off-road Extreme E series.

The Australian Rally Championship winner will join Johan Kristoffersson of Sweden in what will be the inaugural series in 2021.

Extreme E is an all-electric SUV-based competition whereby each competitor shares one vehicle, with each entry required to have one male and one female competitor.

Drivers compete in remote environments around the world to draw attention to the increasing effects of climate change.

Since winning the Australian Rally Championship in 2016, Taylor has regularly fought for the title.

Now the 32-year-old is gearing up to compete in the electric off-road series, which also features teams from Chip Ganassi Racing, Andretti Autosport, and Lewis Hamilton’s Team X44.

“It feels amazing to be joining Rosberg Xtreme Racing and Extreme E on this new adventure. I’m so excited to be able to compete on the international stage again, and to be part of a completely new team and series makes it even more special,” said Taylor.

“Alongside fighting climate change, I’m excited to work together as a team and series to promote equality.

“One part of motorsport I’ve always admired is that once the helmet goes on, your gender becomes irrelevant and the stopwatch has no bias.

“There’s still a lot of work to do to improve the diversity in our industry, but the work RXR and Extreme E are doing will provide new opportunities to reshape the image of our sport in the eyes of young fans, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

Taylor will compete under the Rosberg Xtreme Racing banner in 2021.

Next year’s inaugural series will take place in Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil, and Argentina.

Rosberg, who won the Formula 1 world championship in 2016, said he was buoyed by Taylor’s signing.

“To welcome a driver of Molly’s talent is extremely exciting for RXR,” said Rosberg.

“Her experience and success in off-road racing speaks for itself, however, Molly’s determination to be proactive in addressing climate change, and support our mission to promote and implement equality are also key factors in Molly joining the team.

“In Molly and Johan, I believe we have one of the most competitive driver line-ups on the grid both inside and outside of the car, and I can’t wait to see what they can do together with the rest of the team.”