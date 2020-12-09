New eligible brands set to enter TCR competition

A number of new brands of eligible TCR vehicles are set to become available to the Australian and global series.

MG, Fiat, Hyundai, Mazda and Toyota have all thrown their hats in the ring, with MG’s MG6 X-Power already completing its homologation process.

The new MG entry is now available for customers via the 333 Racing Club team, while the Tecnodom Sport-built Fiat Tipo is also close to securing full homologation rights following a solid debut in TCR Europe at Monza.

The Hyundai Elantra N has also been submitted for homologation at the beginning of the new year.

The TCR Australia series has already featured a number of ready-to-race brands, such as Audi, Volkswagen, SEAT Cupra, Hyundai, Honda, Holden/Opel, Renault, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot and Subaru.

WSC president Marcello Lotti said brand interest in the category is “testament” to its success.

“The MG 6 has already gone successfully through the homologation procedure and has proved to be competitive by winning races and fighting for the title in this year’s TCR China,” Lotti said.

“The Fiat Tipo has made its maiden appearance in the TCR Europe event at Monza and is now ready to complete the homologation procedure.

“The Hyundai Elantra N has completed its technical development phase and will be submitted for homologation at the beginning of the new year.

“On top of this, we are in contact with Mazda and Toyota and we will have soon information about their plans.

“After six years of TCR competitions around the world, the constant interest from new brands is testament to the great success achieved by the category.”

Australian Racing Group CEO Matt Braid said the possibility for more brands on track is “amazing”.

“The diversity of the TCR platform is one of its great charms, and the biggest motivator for the Australian Racing Group to secure the rights to run the series here in Australia,” Braid said.

“To have 10 available brands already here in Australia gives the series great scope in terms of racing, marketing and media activities.

“To hear that brands like MG and Fiat are on the brink of having eligible vehicles to add to a already formidable list, and Mazda and Toyota are working on their plans for TCR is amazing.

“These are brands that are considered as major players in the Australian market and we look forward to learning more.”

The 2021 TCR Australia Series will commence across January 24-26 at Symmons Plains Raceway, with the full calendar released last month.

February’s Phillip Island Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships round will feature a 2+4 event headlined by TCR Australia and the Australian Superbike Championship.