John Harvey funeral details announced

The funeral for John Harvey will be held at Essendon Fields in Melbourne next Wednesday, December 16.

The service will be held at Hyatt Place, 1 English Street, Essendon Fields, at 13:00 AEDT.

Recently amended Victorian COVID-19 laws mean there is no longer a cap on how many people can attend an indoor or outdoor funeral.

Density requirements of one person per two square metres applies if electronic record keeping is used at the venue. If not, then one person per four square metres applies.

The service will be live streamed for those that cannot make it on the day.

Those wanting to view the live stream will need to be using Google Chrome as their internet browser, or the latest updated version of their preferred browser.

Anyone wanting more information, or who would like to leave a message of condolence, or would like to connect to the live stream on the day, should CLICK HERE.