LATEST

John Harvey funeral details announced > View

Piastri sets fifth quickest time in F2 test debut > View

Mostert: McLaughlin’s exit from Supercars ‘a bit of a bugger’ > View

Van Gisbergen enters New Zealand Grand Prix > View

EXCERPT: Speed Kings - Australia and New Zealand’s quest to win the Indy 500, the world’s greatest motor race > View

Abiteboul responds to criticism amid Alonso test confirmation > View

McLaren insists Sainz won't make Ferrari debut at Abu Dhabi > View

When Murphy nearly brought a WSBK winner to Supercars > View

VIDEO: Waters gives new Ford Mustang shakedown > View

Mercedes radio system glitch caused Sakhir pit chaos > View

Ocon 'cried on the line' after clinching maiden podium > View

Rising stars and Eseries racers sample BJR Supercar > View

Home » News » General » John Harvey funeral details announced

John Harvey funeral details announced

By

Wednesday 9th December, 2020 - 9:15am

Share:

LinkedIn

John Harvey pic: Motorsport Australia

The funeral for John Harvey will be held at Essendon Fields in Melbourne next Wednesday, December 16.

The service will be held at Hyatt Place, 1 English Street, Essendon Fields, at 13:00 AEDT.

Recently amended Victorian COVID-19 laws mean there is no longer a cap on how many people can attend an indoor or outdoor funeral.

Density requirements of one person per two square metres applies if electronic record keeping is used at the venue. If not, then one person per four square metres applies.

The service will be live streamed for those that cannot make it on the day.

Those wanting to view the live stream will need to be using Google Chrome as their internet browser, or the latest updated version of their preferred browser.

Anyone wanting more information, or who would like to leave a message of condolence, or would like to connect to the live stream on the day, should CLICK HERE.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com