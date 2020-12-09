LATEST

Hamilton eyes return despite 'one of the hardest weeks' > View

Brock’s Skyline at Mount Panorama defaced > View

John Harvey funeral details announced > View

Piastri sets fifth quickest time in F2 test debut > View

Mostert: McLaughlin’s exit from Supercars ‘a bit of a bugger’ > View

Van Gisbergen enters New Zealand Grand Prix > View

EXCERPT: Speed Kings - Australia and New Zealand’s quest to win the Indy 500, the world’s greatest motor race > View

Abiteboul responds to criticism amid Alonso test confirmation > View

McLaren insists Sainz won't make Ferrari debut at Abu Dhabi > View

When Murphy nearly brought a WSBK winner to Supercars > View

VIDEO: Waters gives new Ford Mustang shakedown > View

Mercedes radio system glitch caused Sakhir pit chaos > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Hamilton eyes return despite ‘one of the hardest weeks’

Hamilton eyes return despite ‘one of the hardest weeks’

James Pavey

By

Wednesday 9th December, 2020 - 11:20am

Share:

LinkedIn

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton still hopes to race at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix despite enduring one of his “hardest weeks” battling coronavirus.

Hamilton was forced onto the sidelines for last weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix after he tested positive to the virus.

The Briton was replaced by compatriot George Russell for the penultimate race of the season, who impressed before he missed out on a maiden win following a bungled Mercedes pit stop.

Hamilton posted to social media and explained he has finally managed to exercise despite being low on energy.

“I know I’ve not been in touch this past week but it’s definitely been one of the hardest weeks that I’ve had for some time,” the seven-time world champion said.

“I’ve just been focusing on recovering and trying to get back in shape, so I can get back in the car and race the final race in Abu Dhabi.

“I woke up today feeling great, and got my first workout in, so I just wanted to send you guys a message of positivity, let you know that I’m okay and thank every single one of you for sending me the amazing messages and videos.

“I really, really appreciate it. And I hope that wherever you are, you’re staying positive and fighting through whatever it is that you’re facing. I hope that I can get back in the car soon.”

Hamilton will need to return a negative result in Bahrain before being allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi for the season finale.

Should he return a negative result, he would then need to undergo a further 48 hours of isolation before he can enter the Yas Marina paddock.

Free Practice 1 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will commence at 2030 AEDT on Friday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com