Australian Production Cars reveal 2021 calendar

The MRF Tyres Australian Production Cars will feature at four Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships events in 2021.

Organisers today revealed a four-round calendar for the production car series, run by Ontic Sports.

Round 1 of the series will take place at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 1-2 with Round 2 at Morgan Park Raceway on June 25-27.

The penultimate round will be at Sandown International Motor Raceway come September 10-12.

The season will then conclude at The Bend Motorsport Park on October 15-17.

Each event will comprise four races, each lasting 30 minutes.

“We are happy to announce the long-awaited news that we have locked in four events as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships,” said Troy Williams, Ontic Sports General Manager.

“These events will take in some of Australia’s best racing venues across four states and offer some amazing sprint racing action as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships programme, live streamed on 7Plus.

“After the year that has been 2020, we can’t wait to get back into racing in 2021. We look forward to being able to confirm our plans for our season finale soon.”