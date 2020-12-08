VIDEO: Waters gives new Ford Mustang shakedown

Cameron Waters shakes down his newly-built Ford Mustang ahead of the 2021 Supercars Championship season.
Brought the new toy out for a spin yesterday. Hear from Cam as he talks about his first laps in the @MonsterEnergyAU @FordAustralia Mustang he’ll race in 2021 🗣️
You could ride shotgun with Cam with a Tickford Racing membership! Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/YTJzCtLK8Y pic.twitter.com/1h3kSSEich
— Tickford Racing (@TickfordRacing) December 7, 2020
