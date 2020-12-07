Win some Christmas reading thanks to Speedcafe.com

Speedcafe.com has joined forces with publishers Allen & Unwin to give-away 21 copies of John Smailes’ new book Speed Kings.

The book covers off almost every Australian and Kiwi that has had some association with the Indianapolis 500 over its 104 events dating back to 1911.

Chapters look at everyone from larakin racer Rupert Jeffkins who took part in the first two events, to new boy Scott McLaughlin who is set to make his Indy 500 debut next year.

Smailes has been a familiar face in Australian motorsport for years as a TV commentator, author and PR agency owner.

As part of the promotion, Speedcafe.com will also be running a book extract each day for the next six days to give you a taste of what the book has to offer.

