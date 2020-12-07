Tickford Racing roll out newly built Ford Mustang

Tickford Racing has rolled out one of its newly built Ford Mustangs ahead of next year’s Supercars Championship.

Dressed in Monster Energy Racing colours, the car tested today at Winton Motor Raceway with Cameron Waters at the wheel.

Waters is allowed to complete a maximum of 60km under the shakedown testing rules, giving him up to 20 laps of running at the 3.0km circuit.

The car, dubbed TR1824, is the first of two to hit the track ahead of next year’s Supercars season.

As first revealed by Speedcafe.com, Tickford Racing also has a second chassis in the works, which is believed to be for Jack Le Brocq.

This year he drove the car that was initially written off by Chaz Mostert in 2019 at the Gold Coast but subsequently repaired by the team for 2020.

The two new chassis are the first Tickford Racing cars to start life as Ford Mustangs.

The team’s current fleet of Supercars were all converted from Falcon FG X specification to Mustang for the beginning of last year’s season.

Recently the Ford Mustang driven by Will Davison and then James Courtney was returned to owner Phil Munday who has since leased the car to Tim Blanchard.

Blanchard is also understood to have leased the second Ford Mustang in Munday’s cache.