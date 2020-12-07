Grosjean to miss Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean will not compete in the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he continues his recovery from a brutal crash last weekend.

Grosjean sustained burns to his hands following an opening lap crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix from which he was lucky to survive.

After spending two nights in hospital, the Frenchman returned to the Bahrain International Circuit to offer his thanks to those involved in his rescue.

He also spent time in the Haas garage, and even climbed into his car, but has since confirmed that he will not participate in next weekend’s F1 season finale.

“It is with great sadness that I will not be able to do my final race in Abu Dhabi and be with the team there,” said Grosjean.

“We’ve tried as much as we could with the doctor to recover and to repair my hand, but the risk of racing is too big for my recovery and my health.

“So, the decision was made that I’m not going to race.

“It’s one of the hardest decisions of my life, but it’s obviously one of the wisest. I will miss the team, but I will be supporting them as ever.”

Without a contract for next year, the move all but ends Grosjean’s Formula 1 career.

The 34-year-old made his debut with Renault in 2009 before sitting on the sidelines until a return with the same team, then known as Lotus F1, in 2012.

There he chalked up a number of podiums, scoring two second places (Canada 2012 and USA 2013).

“I’m naturally very sorry that Romain will miss what was going to be his final race with Haas F1 Team,” said Haas Team Principal, Guenther Steiner.

“But we are all in agreement that he has to take the best course of action regarding his treatment and recovery from last Sunday’s incident.

“Romain has shown exceptional bravery and amazing spirit over the last few days – we know how badly he wanted to be able to return to the cockpit of the VF-20 in Abu Dhabi. And we all would have loved him to have been there too.”

“Romain believed in our Formula 1 project at the very start, he committed to drive for us before we’d even built a car,” he added.

“There is no doubting the determination and sheer effort he has put into helping us to achieve what we have as a young team in Formula 1.

“We will forever be grateful for that belief and commitment. It is those qualities, his drive and ambition, that I’m sure will aid him on his recovery.

“On behalf of Gene Haas and myself, together with the whole Haas F1 Team operation, we wish Romain well and a return to full health.”

Grosjean was replaced by Pietro Fittipaldi for the Sakhir Grand Prix, with the US-born Brazilian to remain in the car for Abu Dhabi.