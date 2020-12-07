LATEST

Golding gives Symmons Plains tick of approval for S5000 > View

REVIEW: Speed Kings - Australia and New Zealand’s quest to win the Indy 500, the world’s greatest motor race > View

GALLERY: John Harvey > View

Ricciardo had 'worthwhile' meeting with F1 over Grosjean coverage > View

Win some Christmas reading thanks to Speedcafe.com > View

POLL: Are you a fan of Supercars’ new-look 2021 calendar? > View

Tickford Racing roll out newly built Ford Mustang > View

Sainz 'bitter' with fourth after pit stop misfortune > View

Wolff: Mercedes' pit stop error a 'colossal f**k up' > View

'Hurt' Russell called parents amid Sakhir heartbreak > View

Leclerc penalised over 'reckless' first-lap crash with Verstappen > View

DriveIt NQ moves a step closer with release of circuit design > View

Home » News » National » S5000 » Golding gives Symmons Plains tick of approval for S5000

Golding gives Symmons Plains tick of approval for S5000

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 7th December, 2020 - 6:20pm

Share:

LinkedIn

James Golding in the S5000

Former Supercars full-timer James Golding says he expects plenty of passing when S5000 makes its debut at Symmons Plains next year.

The VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship will kick off its 2021 campaign at the Apple Isle come January 24-26.

The Australia Day race weekend will form part of the Race Tasmania double-header, which also sees S5000 feature at Baskerville Raceway on January 29-31, albeit as a demonstration.

Golding, who has twice raced in Supercars at Symmons Plains, was buoyed by his first few laps of the circuit in the V8-powered single-seater.

“It was really good to get down there and get some laps in ahead of the event,” said Golding.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but the car seems to handle it all very well, especially compared to the Supercar that I’ve done a few laps in there.

“The car handled the bumps perfectly fine, so I think the racing will be good. There’ll be plenty of passing.

“I drove down the inside line leading into the hairpin, and over the bumps, the car felt good.

“With the big slipstreams that you’ll get leading down there, I don’t see why there won’t be a heap of good, clean passing opportunities.”

Golding was joined by Garry Rogers Motorsport team owners Garry and Barry Rogers.

James Moffat and Owen Kelly were also in attendance alongside Brett Holdsworth and Tim Shaw who all drove Trans Am cars at the circuit.

Two-time Supercars Championship winner and local man Marcos Ambrose was also in attendance.

S5000 will be accompanied by the TCR Australia Series, Touring Car Masters, and Trans Am at the Launceston circuit in January.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com