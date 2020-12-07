LATEST

GALLERY: John Harvey

By

Monday 7th December, 2020 - 4:00pm

Celebrate the life of John Harvey, winner of the 1983 Bathurst 1000, Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame Member, and recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia, following his passing at the age of 82.

129367969_10157903380536325_5958004624151044906_n
130084797_10157903380251325_7991219168397327950_n
129194971_10157903380921325_3170867963432057258_n
128329150_10157903380441325_351348698986595608_n
128901817_10157903380001325_5268690022930822626_n
123395723_10221208378977463_6529713157711333020_o
129262535_209356960704592_7835785833517062509_n
129703055_3547310438700562_2823507960633299481_n
129509383_4073317212695610_109196887019660271_n
129589652_4073316919362306_17817886589935071_n
129120725_4073316956028969_751418621343197358_n
129406045_4073317149362283_5901008317593791355_n
129940468_4073317029362295_2334686459221898230_n
128878406_3648987251827484_3220907147979197942_o

